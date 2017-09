April 22 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it had agreed to buy Associated Estates Realty Corp for about $2.5 billion in cash, including debt.

Brookfield Asset Management’s offer of $28.75 per share is at a premium of 17.4 percent to Associated Estates’ closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)