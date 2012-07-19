FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Associated Banc profit rises 61 percent
July 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Associated Banc profit rises 61 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp’s second-quarter profit jumped 61 percent as improved credit quality ensured the mid-western regional bank did not have to set aside money to cover bad loans.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based lender had kept aside $16 million as a provision for bad loans last year.

Net income rose to $42 million, or 24 cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from $26 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income was flat at $154 million.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at about $2.31 billion, closed at $12.95 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

They have gained about 19 percent this year, outperforming the KBW regional bank index, which has risen 13 percent in the same period.

