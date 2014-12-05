BRIEF-Primark growth held back by warm weather, profit forecast unchanged

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods Plc
* Operating profit for group in first two months of new financial year was broadly in line with expectations
* Sales at Primark were more than 10% ahead of last year driven by selling space expansion
* Primark like-for-like sales are currently below expectation as a result of unseasonably warm weather
* Having budgeted this year for a higher level of mark-downs, at this early stage in the year Primark’s profit estimate for the full year is unchanged
* We continue to expect a marginal decline in FY adjusted operating profit for group
* Continue to see limited opportunity to grow adjusted EPS in this financial year
* Shares down 4.3 pct