UPDATE 1-Assurant increases buyback authorization
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Assurant increases buyback authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Approves buyback of up to $600 mln of common stock

* Co had raised div to $0.21 on Friday

May 14 (Reuters) - Specialty insurer Assurant Inc’s board approved the buyback of up to $600 million of the company’s common stock, days after increasing its quarterly dividend.

The new repurchase program is in addition to about $170 million remaining in existing authorizations as of April 30, the company said in a statement.

On Friday, Assurant raised its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share from 18 cents per share, its ninth dividend increase since the company went public in 2004.

Shares of the company closed at $37.81 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

