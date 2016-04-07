FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Federal judge tosses lawsuit over debt collector wage garnishment

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A New York man who claims a debt collection agency and law firm illegally garnished his wages under a state court default judgment cannot pursue federal claims against the firms, a U.S. district judge in Buffalo has ruled.

In a lawsuit filed last year, Christopher McCrobie of New York’s Erie County accused debt collector Palisades Acquisition, part of publicly traded debt buyer Asta Funding Inc, and law firm Houslanger & Associates of routinely trying to collect debt without proper documents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Xkcbno

