Astaldi says completes $340 mln refinancing for project in Chile
December 27, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Astaldi says completes $340 mln refinancing for project in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian builder and concession company Astaldi has closed a $340-million refinancing deal for the Chacayes hydroelectric concession project in Chile, it said on Thursday.

In a statement, Astaldi said the 14-year project finance loan was subscribed by a consortium of Chilean and Brazilian banks and will boost the project’s return rate.

The banks that joined the operation are Brazil’s Banco Itau, Banco de Credito y Inversiones and Corpbanca, it said.

Astaldi holds 27.3 percent of the concession. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

