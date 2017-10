MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian builder Astaldi and Turkish joint venture partner ICT Ictas have signed a 2.2 billion-euro contract to build a section of a ring road in St. Petersburg in Russia, Astaldi said in a statement on Friday.

Astaldi, which has a 50 percent stake in the venture, said works were expected to begin in October and last for 36 months. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)