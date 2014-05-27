FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Builder Astaldi says $2.3 bln loan for Turkey bridge sealed
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Builder Astaldi says $2.3 bln loan for Turkey bridge sealed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italian builder Astaldi said on Tuesday a $2.3 billion loan with a pool of Turkish banks to finance the construction of a third bridge on the Bosphorus strait had been signed.

“Financial close allowed for the disbursement of a first loan tranche to be used for construction activities of the bridge, for which 25 percent of works have been completed to date,” Astaldi said in a statement.

The overall value of the investment totals about $2.9 billion and Astladi it owned a 33 percent stake in the project while IC Ictas had 67 percent. The concession has a 10-year duration with 30 months for construction activities, it said.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.