FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financing for Astaldi's Turkish road project delayed-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 16, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Financing for Astaldi's Turkish road project delayed-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A financing package worth $6.5 billion for Italian builder Astaldi’s Turkish road project has been delayed until November at the earliest, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

Financing for the Gebze-Izmir motorway in northwestern Turkey had been expected to be ready by the end of August, but work on its environmental impact assessment has caused the delay, the source said on condition his name was not used.

Astaldi leads a consortium that includes five Turkish companies to build the highway, which will include construction of one of the biggest suspension bridges in the world. Construction is supposed to begin next year. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.