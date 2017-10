ANKARA, May 29 (Reuters) - A consortium of Italy’s Astaldi and Turkey’s IC Ictas have placed the winning bid for Turkey’s North Marmara highway project, Turkish Transport Minister Binali YIldirim said on Tuesday.

Yildirim said Turkey expected investment to amount to $2.5 billion in the highway project which includes the construction of a third bridge across Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)