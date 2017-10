TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday it has received approval for additional use of its Symbicort Turbuhaler drug treatment for adult bronchial asthma in Japan beyond its current twice-daily usage limit.

Users in Japan can now use Symbicort, launched in Japan in January 2010, at the onset of an asthma attack and take one further inhalation after a few minutes if the attack continues, Astellas said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)