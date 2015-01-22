FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel backs Astellas drug for invasive fungal infections
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

FDA panel backs Astellas drug for invasive fungal infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - A panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend that U.S. health regulators approve Astellas Pharma Inc’s isavuconazonium for the treatment of rare, often fatal invasive fungal infections that can hit patients with blood cancers.

The panel voted 11-0 that the Japanese drugmaker had demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy to support approval of isavuconazonium to treat invasive aspergillosis.

It voted 8-2 with one abstention to recommend the drug to treat invasive mucormycosis.

The Food and Drug Administration, which typically follows the recommendations of its advisory panels but is not obligated to do so, is expected to make its approval decision by March 8. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.