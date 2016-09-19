FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astellas, Vical herpes vaccine fails mid-stage study
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Astellas, Vical herpes vaccine fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc and San Diego-based Vical Inc said their experimental herpes vaccine failed a mid-stage study involving certain kidney transplant patients.

The vaccine, ASP0113, is designed to prevent cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease.

CMV is a herpes virus that infects more than half of all adults in the United States by the age of 50, and is even more widespread in developing countries, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

