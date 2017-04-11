FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 4 months ago

UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.

Aster had a $276 million loan outstanding with a consortium of eight banks, and it had drawn $176 million out of that facility, it said.

The new loan offers "attractive terms and conditions, which the existing consortium of eight banks are unable to match,” the statement said.

Aster had approached its banks to change some terms of its outstanding syndicated loan, banking sources told Reuters in March.

Aster is about to inaugurate one hospital in the emirate of Sharjah and one in Qatar, and is working on six more hospital projects in the Gulf.

It expects a turnover of over $1 billion in 2017, it said.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.