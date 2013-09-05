FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Otsuka says to buy Astex Pharma for almost $900 mln
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 5, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

Japan's Otsuka says to buy Astex Pharma for almost $900 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc for close to $900 million to tap cancer drugs under development by the U.S. company.

Otsuka said in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange that it would launch a tender offer beginning within the next 10 days that would run for 20 days. The company has set aside $886 million to cover the purchase of Astex at $8.50 a share.

Shares of Astex, which had a market capitalisation of $634.2 million as of Tuesday’s close, rose as much as 41 percent to a nine-year high of $9.39 on the Nasdaq. The purchase was reported earlier by Japanese business daily the Nikkei.

Astex, whose only approved drug, Dacogen, treats a blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndromes, is developing drugs to treat prostate, lung and ovarian cancer.

Otsuka shares fell 1 percent in Tokyo on Thursday, compared with a flat benchmark Nikkei average. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.