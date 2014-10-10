FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Astir Palace announces new majority stakeholder, potential Shr capital increase
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Astir Palace announces new majority stakeholder, potential Shr capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Astir Palace Vouliagmeni Sa

* Says results of last few years unsatisfactory

* Sees no improvement of situation in following years

* Cites reason as no funds for upgrading the hotel group

* Says joint development to take place through new investor who takes controlling stake

* Says National Bank of Greece and government regulator to organise tender for sale of majority stake in co

* Says Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund IV LP chosen as bidder for majority stake at offer price of 400 million euros for 90 percent

* Says to decide on share capital increase to raise 51.7 million euros

* Says capital increase by issuing 17,222,516 shares

* Sees after deal increase of property to 300 acres

* Says first contract to refinance loan agreements

* Says second contract to help company to use coastline zones for 50 yrs Source text: bit.ly/1tIJHmR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.