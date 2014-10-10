BRIEF-Astir Palace announces new majority stakeholder, potential Shr capital increase

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Astir Palace Vouliagmeni Sa

* Says results of last few years unsatisfactory

* Sees no improvement of situation in following years

* Cites reason as no funds for upgrading the hotel group

* Says joint development to take place through new investor who takes controlling stake

* Says National Bank of Greece and government regulator to organise tender for sale of majority stake in co

* Says Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund IV LP chosen as bidder for majority stake at offer price of 400 million euros for 90 percent

* Says to decide on share capital increase to raise 51.7 million euros

* Says capital increase by issuing 17,222,516 shares

* Sees after deal increase of property to 300 acres

* Says first contract to refinance loan agreements

* Says second contract to help company to use coastline zones for 50 yrs Source text: bit.ly/1tIJHmR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)