Aston Martin secures over $300 mln to fund new models

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has raised 200 million pounds ($307 million) in an equity issue, backed by its major shareholders, to fund its expansion into crossovers.

The 102-year old company, James Bond’s carmaker of choice, said the fundraising was led by Investindustrial and Tejara Capital.

Reuters reported in December that Aston Martin was looking to raise cash for its expansion.

The company, also announced its 2014 results on Thursday, posting revenues of 468 million pounds and adjusted core earnings of 66 million pounds, despite increasing product development spend by 45 percent.

The firm said it expected global demand for luxury sports cars to remain high during 2015.