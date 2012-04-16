FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aston shareholders back takeover by Whitehaven
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Aston shareholders back takeover by Whitehaven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 16 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Australia’s Aston Resources approved a A$2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) takeover by Whitehaven Coal on Monday to create a big potential target for coal-hungry Asian buyers.

Whitehaven offered 1.89 of its shares for each Aston share after paying a special dividend of A$0.50 a share to existing Whitehaven shareholders, valuing Aston at A$10.51 a share, based on Whitehaven’s last trade.

Whitehaven shareholders were voting at the same time on the associated takeover of privately owned explorer Boardwalk Resources which involves an issue of 85.89 million shares, currently worth about A$520 million, up front, plus 34 million shares later if certain milestones are met. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.