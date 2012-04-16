Aston shareholders back takeover by Whitehaven

MELBOURNE, April 16 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Australia’s Aston Resources approved a A$2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) takeover by Whitehaven Coal on Monday to create a big potential target for coal-hungry Asian buyers.

Whitehaven offered 1.89 of its shares for each Aston share after paying a special dividend of A$0.50 a share to existing Whitehaven shareholders, valuing Aston at A$10.51 a share, based on Whitehaven’s last trade.

Whitehaven shareholders were voting at the same time on the associated takeover of privately owned explorer Boardwalk Resources which involves an issue of 85.89 million shares, currently worth about A$520 million, up front, plus 34 million shares later if certain milestones are met. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)