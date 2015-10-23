Astoria Financial explores sale - Bloomberg

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Regional lender Astoria Financial Corp is exploring a sale under pressure from activist investor Basswood Capital Management LLC, Bloomberg reported.

The New York-based bank is working with Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP on the potential sale, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1R1rH4i)

Basswood Capital owned 9.2 percent of Astoria as of Aug. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Astoria has a market value of about $1.7 billion.

The company’s shares rose as much as 6 percent to a 5-1/2 year high of $18.13 in early afternoon trading on Friday.

Representatives at Astoria were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)