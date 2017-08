March 7 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.

Sterling's offer price of $21.92 per share represents a premium of 18.6 percent to Astoria's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)