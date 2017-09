JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest automotive distributor, PT Astra International Tbk, posted a 16 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

Astra reported net profit of 3.99 trillion rupiah for the three months ended March, down from 4.73 trillion a year earlier. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)