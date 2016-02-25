FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Astra International posts 25 pct fall in 2015 profit
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Astra International posts 25 pct fall in 2015 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported on Thursday a 25 percent fall in 2015 net profit as its revenue declined.

Astra reported a net profit of 14.46 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) for the full year ended in December, compared with 19.19 trillion for 2014.

Astra has businesses in car distribution, plantations, mining equipment and financial services. Its palm oil arm had reported a 75 percent fall in 2015 net profit earlier this week. ($1 = 13,406.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.