10 months ago
Indonesia's Astra International 9-mth net profit falls 6 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 31, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia's Astra International 9-mth net profit falls 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported on Monday a 6 percent fall in nine-month net profit, weighed by its financial service and mining-related businesses.

Astra reported profit of 11.3 trillion rupiah ($866.1 million) for the nine months to Sept. 30, down from 12 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Its auto distribution business, the biggest in the country, posted a 12 percent rise in net profit. But its heavy equipment and mining unit fell 43 percent, while financial services declined 31 percent.

$1 = 13,047.00 rupiah Reporting by Eveline Danubrata

