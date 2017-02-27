Daimler has no plans to buy Aston Martin - CEO
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
JAKARTA Feb 27 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk on Monday reported a nearly 5 percent rise in 2016 net profit from a year earlier.
The company posted a net profit of 15.16 trillion rupiah ($1.14 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared with 14.46 trillion rupiah in 2015. It did not immediately provide a reason for its financial performance.
Astra has businesses in car distribution, plantations, mining equipment and financial services. ($1 = 13,341.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WASHINGTON, March 7 A group of 12 U.S. senators, including Democratic leader Charles Schumer, on Tuesday urged the Trump administration not to reopen the 2022 through 2025 vehicle fuel efficiency rules.
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.