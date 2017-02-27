JAKARTA Feb 27 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk on Monday reported a nearly 5 percent rise in 2016 net profit from a year earlier.

The company posted a net profit of 15.16 trillion rupiah ($1.14 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared with 14.46 trillion rupiah in 2015. It did not immediately provide a reason for its financial performance.

Astra has businesses in car distribution, plantations, mining equipment and financial services. ($1 = 13,341.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)