Indonesia's Astra International Q1 net profit up 10 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 28, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Astra International Q1 net profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest auto distributor, PT Astra International, reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by stronger sales in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The company posted a net profit of 4.7 trillion rupiah ($406.4 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Astra also has businesses in plantation, mining equipment and financial services.

Indonesia is set to overtake Thailand as Southeast Asia’s biggest car market as early as this year, driven by an expanding middle class and growing demand for budget, environmentally friendly vehicles, company executives and analysts said. ($1 = 11,564.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

