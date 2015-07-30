FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Astra posts 18 pct drop in H1 profit, hit by lower car sales
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 30, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Astra posts 18 pct drop in H1 profit, hit by lower car sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported an 18 percent drop in net profit for the first half of 2015, hit by a decline in car sales.

The company reported net profit of 8.05 trillion rupiah ($597.85 million) for the six months ended June, compared with 9.82 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

“Astra’s earnings in the first half were lower in the face of reduced domestic consumption, competition in the car sector and lower commodity prices in Indonesia,” President Director Prijono Sugiarto said in a statement.

Astra, which has businesses including car distribution, financial services and agribusiness, saw its earnings decline in almost all of its segments. Its car sales volumes fell by 21 percent to 263,000 units.

$1 = 13,465.00 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
