Indonesia's Astra posts 8 pct rise in 9-mth profit to Sept
October 30, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Astra posts 8 pct rise in 9-mth profit to Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk on Thursday posted a rise of 8 percent in net profit for the nine months ended September, boosted by growth in its agribusiness and mining equipment units.

Astra reported net profit of 14.49 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion), up from 13.46 trillion for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Earnings at Astra’s automotive business, however, fell 14 percent to 5.895 trillion rupiah. ($1=12,120.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
