Indonesia Astra's Q2 net profit rises 19 pct

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - PT Astra International , Indonesia’s main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, said on Thursday second-quarter net profit rose 19 percent, driven by strong auto sales despite declining profit in its palm oil division.

Astra, which is controlled by Singapore’s Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, saw second-quarter net profit at 5.1 trillion rupiah ($537.8 million), up from 4.3 trillion rupiah in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations based on published first half results showed.

Indonesian car sales for the first half of 2012 were up 28 percent, following a 12.8 percent increase in 2011.

Analysts have forecast Astra’s full year 2012 net profit up 8 percent to 19.13 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Astra shares closed up 1.6 percent at 6,450 ahead of the results, having fallen 7 percent in the first half of the year to underperform a broader Jakarta market up 3 percent. ($1 = 9482.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Janeman Latul)