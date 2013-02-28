Indonesia's Astra Q4 net profit rises 9 pct, meets forecast

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - PT Astra International , Indonesia’s main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, reported fourth quarter 2012 net profit rose 9.4 percent, driven by surging auto sales despite sluggish commodities demand.

Astra, which is controlled by Singapore’s Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4.75 trillion rupiah ($490.42 million). That compared with a net profit of 4.34 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)