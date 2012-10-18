FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's CRTC blocks BCE's bid for Astral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s top broadcast regulator on Thursday blocked BCE Inc controversial C$3 billion ($3.05 billion) bid for Astral Media, arguing that the deal would give the telecom giant too much power

The decision of the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission can be appealed to the Federal Court of appeal.

The deal would have allowed Canada’s largest telecom provider to lock up more programming for its vast media platform. It faced strong criticism from BCE’s Canadian rivals, who argued BCE would win too much heft and pricing power in the market.

