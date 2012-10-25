FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCE, Astral delay closing date on proposed deal
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

BCE, Astral delay closing date on proposed deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Astral Media Inc said on Thursday that its suitor BCE Inc has opted to delay the closing date of its planned takeover of Astral as it works to overturn a recent regulatory ruling that has reduced the likelihood of the deal being consummated.

Last week, Canada’s broadcast regulator blocked BCE’s C$3 billion (US$3.02 billion) bid for Astral, declaring the deal would give too much power to BCE, which is already the country’s leading telecoms company and owner of numerous TV and radio assets.

The ruling issued by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal. BCE has also asked the federal government to intervene and issue directions to the broadcast regulator to overturn the ruling.

Astral said the closing date for the transaction is now Dec. 16. BCE and Astral have the right to further postpone the outside date by an additional 30 days to Jan 15, 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.