FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian bureau approves C$3 bln BCE-Astral takeover
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Canadian bureau approves C$3 bln BCE-Astral takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau granted conditional approval on Monday for a C$3 billion ($2.9 billion) plan by BCE Inc to buy Astral Media Inc , but the offer by Bell Canada’s parent must still pass muster with the country’s telecoms regulator.

The regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, rejected BCE’s first offer in October. It is expected to reveal details of a subsequent offer this week when it sets a date for public hearings.

Under a deal the Competition Bureau reached with Bell Canada, the company must make significant divestitures of Astral’s ownership interests in a number of pay and specialty television channels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.