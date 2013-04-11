FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astral Media profit rises after TV revenue grows
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

Astral Media profit rises after TV revenue grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Astral Media Inc, which is waiting for regulators to rule on a revised proposal to be acquired by BCE Inc, reported a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit on higher television revenue.

The company, which creates and distributes television and radio content, said the outside date for the closing of the transaction is June 1, with the companies having the right to further postpone it to July 31.

Net profit rose to C$38.3 million ($37.6 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$35.0 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Net earnings before acquisition and other costs, and Bell-Astral transaction costs rose 8 percent to C$41.2 million

Consolidated revenue rose 2 percent to C$237.1 million.

Rival Corus Entertainment Inc earlier in the day reported an 81 percent fall in second-quarter profit due mainly to lower television revenue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.