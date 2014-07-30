FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca boosts lung drug business with up to $2.1 bln Almirall deal
July 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca boosts lung drug business with up to $2.1 bln Almirall deal

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca took a major step to build up its respiratory medicine business on Wednesday by striking a deal worth up to $2.1 billion to acquire the rights to lung drugs developed by Spain’s Almirall.

The British drugmaker, which resisted a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer in May, said it would pay an initial $875 million and up to $1.22 billion in development, launch and sales-related milestones for access to Almirall’s existing and pipeline respiratory drugs. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir)

