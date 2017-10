LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has decided to end development of fostamatinib, a rheumatoid arthritis pill that was one of its few late-stage experimental medicines, following disappointing overall results.

Britain’s second biggest drugmaker, announcing further clinical trial results with the drug, said on Tuesday that rights to the compound would now be returned to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, its U.S. biotech partner on the project.