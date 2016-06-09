AstraZeneca sells rights to anaesthetics to South Africa's Aspen

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had agreed to sell the commercialisation rights for its portfolio of anaesthetics outside the United States to South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare for an initial payment of $520 million.

The agreement covers seven established medicines - Diprivan for general anaesthesia, EMLA, a topical anaesthetic, and five local anaesthetics - the British company said.

Aspen will also pay AstraZeneca up to $250 million in product sales-related payments as well as double-digit percentage trademark royalties. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Ben Hirschler)