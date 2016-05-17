FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca boosted by good results for biotech asthma drug
May 17, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

AstraZeneca boosted by good results for biotech asthma drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s drive to rebuild its portfolio of new medicines received a boost on Tuesday with positive results for a biotech drug for severe asthma that the company has previously flagged as a potential $2 billion-a-year product.

The antibody treatment benralizumab, which will compete against rivals including GlaxoSmithKline’s recently launched Nucala, was well tolerated and succeeded in reducing asthma attacks in two pivotal late-stage clinical trials.

AstraZeneca said it planned to submit the product for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

