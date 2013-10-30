AstraZeneca moves severe asthma drug into final-stage trials

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it was advancing its experimental biotech drug benralizumab into final-stage clinical trials for severe uncontrolled asthma.

The start of the Phase III study programme for the medicine, which was in-licensed from Kyowa Hakko Kirin, bolsters the British drugmaker’s thin late-stage pipeline.

AstraZeneca badly needs to reinvigorate its pipeline to offset the impact of a raft of patent expiries on existing drugs that are dragging down sales and profits. The company will report third-quarter results on Thursday.