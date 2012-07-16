FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca's former CEO Brennan forfeits 2012 bonus
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 16, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

AstraZeneca's former CEO Brennan forfeits 2012 bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said former chief executive David Brennan would not receive a bonus for the first five months of 2012, in line with his wishes, following his abrupt exit after disappointing sales and repeated setbacks to its drugs pipeline.

Brennan, who had been with the British drugs company for 36 years, received a lump sum of 914,122 pounds ($1.4 million) in lieu of notice, representing 11 months’ pay, the company said on Monday.

AstraZeneca also said share awards made to Brennan in 2011 and 2012 under the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan and the AstraZeneca Investment Plan should be forfeited.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.