BRIEF-AstraZeneca says initiates phase III study for MEDI4736
May 8, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says initiates phase III study for MEDI4736

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :

* Initiates phase III study for MEDI4736

* First medimmune oncology immunotherapy targeting PD-l1/PD-1 pathway progresses into phase III

* A total of 702 patients are anticipated to be randomised into pacific phase III study across more than 100 sites globally.

* Actively exploring both monotherapy and combination therapies across a range of tumour types

* Goal of pacific trial is to evaluate progression free survival and overall survival of medi4736 compared to placebo in patients with locally advanced, unresectable NSCLC (stage III) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
