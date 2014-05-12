FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Astrazeneca says Medimmune's Mavrilimumab and Sifalimumab met primary endpoints in phase IIB studies
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 12, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca says Medimmune's Mavrilimumab and Sifalimumab met primary endpoints in phase IIB studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca plc az announces results of phase IIB studies

* Announces medimmune’s mavrilimumab and sifalimumab both met primary endpoints in phase IIB studies

* Mavrilimumab produces rapid improvement in signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, measures of disability and patient-reported outcomes

* Says company anticipates presenting additional study results for both molecules at a future medical conference later this year

* Phase II programme in Lupus with Anifrolumab (medi-546), which targets type 1 interferon receptor, is also ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.