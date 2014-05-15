FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says to collaborate with MRC LMB to launch research fund
May 15, 2014

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says to collaborate with MRC LMB to launch research fund

May 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca and MRC Laboratory Of Molecular Biology to launch joint research fund

* Intention to collaborate with Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology (MRC LMB) to fund a range of pre-clinical research projects aimed at better understanding biology of disease

* Would contribute up to approximately £6 million ($10 million) and MRC LMB up to approximately £3 million ($5 million) over a period of five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

