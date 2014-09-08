FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AZ drug shows mixed results in mid-stage trial in COPD
September 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AZ drug shows mixed results in mid-stage trial in COPD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* Benralizumab phase ii copd study published in lancet respiratory medicine

* Primary endpoint in study was not met, as benralizumab did not reduce acute exacerbation rate compared with placebo in overall patient population

* However, benralizumab demonstrated clinically significant improvements in lung function in overall population

* Strength of these results reinforces further development of this molecule for copd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
