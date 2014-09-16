FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca to develop Alzheimer's drug with Eli Lilly
September 16, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca to develop Alzheimer's drug with Eli Lilly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AZ and Lilly alliance to develop BACE inhibitor

* Lilly will pay AstraZeneca up to $500 million in development and regulatory milestone payments

* Astrazeneca expects to receive first milestone payment of $50 million in first half of 2015

* Companies will share all future costs equally for development and commercialisation of AZD3293

* Astrazeneca and lilly aim to progress AZD3293 rapidly into a phase ii/iii clinical trial in patients with early Alzheimer’s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
