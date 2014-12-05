FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says jury verdict favours AZ in Nexium litigation
December 5, 2014

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says jury verdict favours AZ in Nexium litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* Jury verdict favours AZ in Nexium litigation

* Announced that a jury in US district court for district of Massachusetts returned a verdict in favour of Astrazeneca in a multi-district antitrust case

* Antitrust case filed by various purchaser groups challenging previous settlement of Nexium patent litigation with Ranbaxy

* Company has always maintained that plaintiffs’ allegations were without merit.

* Two cases making similar allegations were filed by numerous purchasers in state court in Pennsylvania and are still pending. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
