BRIEF-AstraZeneca to pay $7.9 million to resolve US kickback probe
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca to pay $7.9 million to resolve US kickback probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC : * U.S. says Astrazeneca to pay $7.9 million to resolve kickback

allegations * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that Astrazeneca violated false

claims act * U.S. accused Astrazeneca of agreeing to make improper payments to pharmacy

benefits manager Medco health solutions * U.S. said scheme resulted in submission of false or fraudulent claims for

astrazeneca’s nexium to the retiree drug subsidy program * U.S. says two whistleblowers who used to work at Astrazeneca will receive

$1.42 million in the civil settlement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
