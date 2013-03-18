FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO targets narrower R&D focus after revamp
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 18, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO targets narrower R&D focus after revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot, in interview with Reuters: * CEO says prime focus of drug research and development will be oncology,

cardiovascular/metabolism and respiratory/inflammation * CEO says will be less investment in future on anti-infectives and

neuroscience * CEO says M&A will focus on rebuilding pipeline in key therapy areas * CEO says large-scale M&A not a priority, can return company to growth without

major acquisition * CEO says hopes current research and development overhaul is last substantial

restructuring of company

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.