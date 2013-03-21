FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astra CEO says no plans to sell off anti-infectives or neuroscience
March 21, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Astra CEO says no plans to sell off anti-infectives or neuroscience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Comments by AstraZeneca management in media call: * CEO says no intent to divest anti-infectives or neuroscience * CEO wants new incentive scheme to reflect growth of key franchises and

pipeline, in addition to financial measures * Research exec Morrison sees 5-7 drugs moving into Phase 3 this year and next * Research exec morrison says aiming for 2-3 new drugs moving into phase 3 each

year after that * CFO says 50 percent reinvestment rate goal a “slight nudge up” on 47 percent

over past decade

