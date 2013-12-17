FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says aware of Esomeprazole Strontium launch in U.S.
December 17, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says aware of Esomeprazole Strontium launch in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC : * Statement on Esomeprazole Strontium launch in U.S. * Aware of reports that an 505(b)(2) NDA Esomeprazole Strontium product has

been launched in the U.S. * Astrazeneca’s appeal of the lower court’s December 2012 claim construction

remains pending. * After oral argument on 18 November 2013, a decision is expected from the CAFC

in early 2014 * Depending on the outcome of the appeal, Hanmi’s sales are at risk of owing

patent infringement damages * No impact on Astrazeneca’s full year 2013 financial guidance as a result of

these developments. * Source text

