BRIEF-AstraZeneca says aware of Esomeprazole Strontium launch in U.S.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC : * Statement on Esomeprazole Strontium launch in U.S. * Aware of reports that an 505(b)(2) NDA Esomeprazole Strontium product has
been launched in the U.S. * Astrazeneca’s appeal of the lower court’s December 2012 claim construction
remains pending. * After oral argument on 18 November 2013, a decision is expected from the CAFC
in early 2014 * Depending on the outcome of the appeal, Hanmi’s sales are at risk of owing
patent infringement damages * No impact on Astrazeneca’s full year 2013 financial guidance as a result of
these developments. * Source text