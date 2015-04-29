FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca heart drug in regulatory fast lane for wider use
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca heart drug in regulatory fast lane for wider use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are to fast-track the review of a new use of AstraZeneca’s heart drug Brilinta, meaning it could get the green light in the third quarter to be given to patients with a history of heart attacks.

The drugmaker said on Wednesday the decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reflected the potential of Brilinta to address an unmet medical need by reducing risks for patients who had a heart attack one to three years previously.

The FDA grants a priority review when a medicine has scope to provide significant improvements in the treatment.

AstraZeneca is relying on Brilinta, which it believes can sell $3.5 billion annually by 2023, to help offset a wave of patent losses on older drugs. The product was a central plank in its defence against a takeover bid by Pfizer last year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.